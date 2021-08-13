Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $4.16 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cairn Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC raised Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.96.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of CRNCY opened at $5.01 on Monday. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.11.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.