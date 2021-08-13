Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 41,877 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,877 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $27,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Hess by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,821,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,992,000 after purchasing an additional 45,314 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Hess by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hess by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $71.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of -133.31 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.87. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

