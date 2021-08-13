Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 41,686 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after acquiring an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $101.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.01. The firm has a market cap of $239.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $103.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

