Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $35,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $230.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $233.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

