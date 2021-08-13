Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 162,410 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 162,410 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of SLM worth $16,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SLM by 418.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,153 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,553,000.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

