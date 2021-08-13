Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 409 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $98.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

