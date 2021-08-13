Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MT opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $36.37.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

