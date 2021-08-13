Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,650,000 after acquiring an additional 865,745 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after acquiring an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in CME Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,945,000 after buying an additional 491,700 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,092 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,419 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $208.38 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.