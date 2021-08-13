Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,761,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,899,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,438,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,877.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,609.19. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,167.30 and a twelve month high of $1,912.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $49,541,857. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,746.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

