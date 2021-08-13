Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.39 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $237.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

