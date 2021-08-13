Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $250.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $250.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.62.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

