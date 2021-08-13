Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,847 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 62,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 324,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 129,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $483.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.