Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

CAL opened at $23.92 on Monday. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.67.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,705 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Caleres by 785.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

