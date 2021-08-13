Calian Group (TSE:CGY) PT Raised to C$82.00 at Acumen Capital

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target upped by Acumen Capital to C$82.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TSE:CGY traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$64.70. 11,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37. The stock has a market cap of C$728.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$53.27 and a 52-week high of C$71.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$59.27.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$138.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 3.4982639 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.01%.

In other news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.95, for a total value of C$121,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,569,828.20. Also, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$119,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,912.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.