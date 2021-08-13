Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Callaway Golf in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

NYSE:ELY opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

