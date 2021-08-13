Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $31.60

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.60, but opened at $30.22. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 30 shares.

CALT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $754.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.62.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). Research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

