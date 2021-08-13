Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.19. Cameco shares last traded at C$22.01, with a volume of 979,551 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.16.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

