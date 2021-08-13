Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Camtek stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Camtek by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth $108,000. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

