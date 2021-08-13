Canaccord Genuity Lowers Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$4.50

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMG. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$3.98 on Wednesday. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$3.96 and a one year high of C$6.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.86. The firm has a market cap of C$319.54 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2493842 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

