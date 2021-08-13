Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.72.

Canada Goose stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.23. 49,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,923. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67. Canada Goose has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Canada Goose by 101.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Canada Goose by 850.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

