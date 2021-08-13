Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$52.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned a C$52.00 price objective by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.64.

CNQ stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$41.53. The company had a trading volume of 698,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.25. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$46.36. The firm has a market cap of C$49.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.70, for a total transaction of C$534,618.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,526,963.21. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total value of C$398,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$4,512,606.87. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,993,725.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

