Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.46

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and traded as high as $28.48. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 1,350 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.