Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.05.

TSE WEED opened at C$23.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.21. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$18.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

