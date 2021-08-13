Cappasity (CAPP) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $26,906.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

