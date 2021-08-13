Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.82% and a negative net margin of 10,074.70%.

CAPR traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,083. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $92.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 6.50.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.