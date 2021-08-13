Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.82% and a negative net margin of 10,074.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 449,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 6.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

