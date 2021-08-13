Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.82% and a negative net margin of 27.18%.

CGRN stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

CGRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.