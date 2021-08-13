Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) PT Lowered to $20.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $5.91 on Monday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $233.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 384.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 626.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 89,859 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,225 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

