CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,832 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of CareDx worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in CareDx by 9.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after acquiring an additional 398,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,129,000 after buying an additional 248,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 39.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after buying an additional 430,407 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,982,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CareDx by 8.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,478,000 after buying an additional 89,732 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of CDNA stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.50 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.13.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $753,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,265.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,535.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,150 shares of company stock worth $9,923,282. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

