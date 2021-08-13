CargoX (CXO) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. CargoX has a total market cap of $46.07 million and $135,742.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00904192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00114495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00152637 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,845,647 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

