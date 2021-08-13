Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Insider Sells $2,094,177.15 in Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,429.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $207.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $207.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 134.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

