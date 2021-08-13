Carol Lindstrom Sells 2,000 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:G opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Genpact by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Genpact by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after purchasing an additional 449,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,937,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
