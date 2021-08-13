Carol Lindstrom Sells 2,000 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:G opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Genpact by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Genpact by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after purchasing an additional 449,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,937,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

