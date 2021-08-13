Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 185,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 296,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

WY stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.54.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

