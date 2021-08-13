Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. First American Financial accounts for 2.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,922,000 after purchasing an additional 110,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,759,000 after purchasing an additional 112,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First American Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,480,000 after buying an additional 185,655 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in First American Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 1,569,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,902,000 after buying an additional 46,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,355,000 after buying an additional 133,847 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FAF traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,223. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $68.80.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

