Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Carriage Services posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $149,710. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $712.54 million, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

