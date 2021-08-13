Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17), reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,657. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

