Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.04% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.
NASDAQ:TAST opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
Featured Article: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.