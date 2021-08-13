Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

