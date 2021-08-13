Cartesi 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29.56 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001578 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cartesi has traded up 62.1% against the dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $282.91 million and approximately $29.56 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00142595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00154947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,059.94 or 0.99655663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.11 or 0.00871623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,541,515 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

