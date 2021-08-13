Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $470.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $326.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Cowen boosted their price target on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.88.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $358.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.11 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.01.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $9,090,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,583,231 shares of company stock worth $479,015,837 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Carvana by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Carvana by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

