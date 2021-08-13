Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $614.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

