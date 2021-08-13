CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.61

Shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and traded as high as $23.08. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 24,041 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $122.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

