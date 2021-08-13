cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 79.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.34%. cbdMD updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 8,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.88. cbdMD has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $112.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Get cbdMD alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 target price (down from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in cbdMD stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 2,719.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of cbdMD worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.