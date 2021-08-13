CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to C$83.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $57.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.91. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

