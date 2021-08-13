CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $558,606.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

