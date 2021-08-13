Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,914,000 after buying an additional 212,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after buying an additional 477,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,154,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after buying an additional 1,509,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,377,000 after buying an additional 189,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $162.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $98.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. Celanese’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

