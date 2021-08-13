Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Reaches $258.94 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $258.94 million and approximately $40.41 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00056929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.75 or 0.00895424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00112698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043938 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,708,480,630 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

