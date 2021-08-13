Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Trading Down 9.9%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s share price traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. 17,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 317,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.36.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. On average, analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 38,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 99,370 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $19,529,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 671.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cellectis by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

