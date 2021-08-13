CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

NYSE CX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 7,446,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,506,086. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter valued at $7,388,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 44,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth about $3,725,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

