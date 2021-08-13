Centerra Gold Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $193,479,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $6,598,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $4,315,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $6,563,000. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

