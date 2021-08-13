Centric Health Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Centric Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Centric Health (TSE:CRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$44.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.81 million.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.